Ipca Labs at 52-week low on plans to acquire stake in Unichem Labs at premium

Shares of Ipca Laboratories slumped to a 52-week low in early trade on April 25 on the company's plan to acquire a stake in Unichem Laboratories at a premium.

Ipca plans to acquire a 33.38 percent stake in Unichem Labs at Rs 400 per share, aggregating around Rs 1,034.06 crores. The company will also buy an additional stake of upto 26 percent through an open offer priced at Rs 440 per share.

Since Ipca's stake buy and open offer are priced at an over 3 percent and 13 percent premium, respectively, to Unichem's closing price on Monday, it tilts the risk-reward in favour of the latter.

Brokerage firm ICICIdirect also pointed this out and said, "At 2.4x TTM FY23 sales, the deal seems a tad costlier given the lower profitability of Unichem's exports-driven business."

Vaibhavi Ranjan