Investors' wealth jumps over Rs 10.43 lakh cr in last 5 days of market rally

PTI
Apr 07, 2023 / 04:19 PM IST

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms have surged Rs 10,43,216.79 crore to Rs 2,62,37,776.13 crore in the last five trading sessions (March 29-April 6).

The 30-share BSE Sensex has jumped 2,219.25 points or 3.85 per cent in the past five trading sessions. (Representative Image)

Equity investors became richer by over Rs 10.43 lakh crore in the past five days, as markets continued their winning momentum helped by foreign fund inflows and stable global trends.

This week, equity markets were closed on Tuesday (April 4) for "Mahavir Jayanti". Markets are closed on Friday on account of "Good Friday".

Last week, stock markets were closed on Thursday for "Ram Navami".