Investors get richer by Rs 5.7 lakh cr as bull run continues for second day

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 06, 2023 / 02:17 PM IST

The rally in Adani Group stocks for yet another session lifted sentiment on Monday, as Adani Green Energy, Adani Wilmar, Adani Transmission, Adani Power, and Adani Enterprises gained 4-5 percent

The market is on a strong footing for the second straight session with the benchmark indices opening gap-up on March 6 on the back of positive global cues. Most sectors, barring realty, contributed to this rally, which made investors wealthier by nearly Rs 6 lakh crore in two days.

The BSE Sensex climbed above the psychological 60,000 mark for the first time this month, climbing 505 points or 0.84 percent to 60,314. The Nifty50 surged 138 points or 0.8 percent to 17,733 on top of a 1.5 percent rally seen in the previous session at 1:50pm.

At the same time, Japan’s Nikkei and South Korea’s Kospi gained over 1 percent each, while Australia’s ASX 200 gained 0.6 percent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.2 percent, but China’s Shanghai Composite was down 0.2 percent.

The benchmark Nifty has formed a decent bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts by sustaining its 200-day EMA (exponential moving average) of 17,583 for yet another session. Now the index needs to surpass the 50-day EMA which coincides with 100-day EMA (17,814) to get a firm direction towards the psychological 18,000 mark, experts said.