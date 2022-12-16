 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Investors become poorer by Rs 5.78 lakh crore in two days of market fall

Dec 16, 2022 / 06:15 PM IST

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 461.22 points or 0.75 per cent to settle at 61,337.81 on Friday. In the previous trade, the BSE benchmark had tanked 878.88 points or 1.40 per cent to settle at 61,799.03.

Investors wealth tumbled over Rs 5.78 lakh crore in two days of market fall amid a weak trend in global markets after a host of central banks hiked interest rates and gave hawkish commentary.

In two days, the benchmark has fallen by 1,340.1 points or 2.13 per cent.

Amid the weak trend in equities, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms eroded by Rs 5,78,648.39 crore to Rs 2,85,46,359.06 crore in two days.

"Global markets extended their rout as the European Central Bank (ECB) and Bank of England (BoE) followed the Fed in raising policy rates by half a per cent while maintaining a hawkish tone on inflation. The aggressiveness of central banks in combating inflation has raised concerns about the global economy's health," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

On Friday, in the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge declined 1.44 per cent and smallcap index dipped 0.96 per cent.