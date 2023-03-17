 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Inflation will persist, will be more difficult for central bankers to tame: BlackRock CEO

Shubham Raj
Mar 17, 2023 / 10:36 AM IST

Inflation has been stocky for over a year now, which has led to more and more monetary tightening by the US Federal Reserve and other central banks. Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock believes this is not going to change anytime soon.

“(The) tradeoff between price and security is one of the reasons I believe inflation will persist and be more difficult for central bankers to tame over the long term,” said Fink. “As a result, I believe inflation is more likely to stay closer to 3.5 percent or 4 percent in the next few years.”

Jerome Powell, Chairman of The US Fed, has time and again rued the fact that inflation is not going down despite interest rates peaking to close to 5 percent from near zero within a year. This, according to Powell, makes it very hard for the US Fed to pause monetary tightening.

Fink believes the structure of the economy has changed drastically due to geopolitics. The repeated shocks of the past few years have also dramatically reshaped supply chains, he said in a letter to shareholders. Highlighting the instances, he underlined that there is a need for supply chains to be resilient. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and growing geopolitical tensions have brought national and economic security front and centre.