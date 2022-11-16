 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian markets look pricey but robust macros attract foreign investors

Gaurav Sharma
Nov 16, 2022 / 12:20 PM IST

While the market level valuation ratios look high compared to other markets, one needs to keep in mind that India is a more domestic economy with less impact of global factors

Foreign institutional investors are back betting big on the Indian markets with the inflationary environment beginning to cool off, fueling hopes of less aggressive rate hikes by the central banks world over, bond yields easing out, and the dollar index going down.

The FIIs have bought Indian equities worth Rs 55,754 crore in the last four months from July to October 2022 and in November so far, they have purchased Rs 21,927 crore worth of Indian shares. This has been a sharp rebound from one of the worst churns the Indian markets have seen with FIIs pulling out Rs 2.54 trillion in 9 months from October 2021 to June 2022.  The exodus of foreign investors had pulled the benchmark NIfty50 from its record high of 18,604 in October 2021 to below 15,200 in June 2022.

The return of foreign investors have through the last five months has sent the Nifty within the striking distance of its all-time high as it touched its 52-week high of 18,428 on November 15.

The rally in the market, however, is intercepted by a raging volatility triggered by various geopolitical crises. Talks of soaring valuations have become widespread and there are increasing doubts over the sustainability of the up-move.

The fundamentals and domestic macros come to the rescue. There are more chances that the rally will not lose steam in the immediate future, according to experts. “A lot will depend on the global risk appetite and FPIs have been buyers off late, which reflects the rising risk appetite,” argued Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities.

The apparent negative factors such as sluggish economic growth, soaring inflation and rising interest rates are discounted positively in the sense that these negatives are already in the price and any improvement from here could push valuations higher.