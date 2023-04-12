 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Indian market to move sideways over the next 6-12 months: Franklin Templeton

Moneycontrol News
Apr 12, 2023 / 01:27 PM IST

The Indian market is expected to move sideways over the next 6-12 months, but long-term themes such as under-penetration, formalisation and stable government remain intact, Franklin Templeton said.

Franklin Templeton said that the Indian equity market is expected to move sideways over the next 6-12 months as the roll forward of earnings is likely to be offset by further valuation correction and some cut to consensus estimates.

The Indian equity market is expected to move sideways over the next 6-12 months as the roll forward of earnings is likely to be offset by further valuation correction and some cut to consensus estimates, according to global asset manager Franklin Templeton.

However, it added that the market’s long-term themes such as under-penetration, formalisation and stable government remain intact.

In its recently published ‘Emerging Markets Insights’ report, Franklin Templeton also said the liquidity crisis impacting selected developed market banks has unnerved emerging market (EM) investors, but the risk of contagion to EM banks appears low.

This is due to favorable factors such as higher capital levels and tighter regulation.