Indian equity market follows global trend, 1-year forward PE trades below 10-year average

Ravindra Sonavane
Mar 20, 2023 / 09:44 AM IST

The BSE Sensex is currently trading at 19.05 times its one-year blended forward earnings, at a discount of nearly 140 basis points to its ten-year average of 20.48 times. The Nifty50 index is trading at 18.09 times its one-year forward earnings, below its ten-year average of 19.93 times.

Concerns over an economic slowdown and rising interest rates have made investors reluctant to pay a premium for Indian equities. This is the trend globally as well.

Reflecting this, the one-year blended forward price-earnings ratio of benchmark indices has fallen below their 10-year average.

However, analysts caution that the discount from the ten-year average alone does not necessarily make Indian equities attractive. During bearish times, markets can trade significantly below their multi-year averages for extended periods.