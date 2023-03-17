 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India a much more straightforward long-term story than China: Chris Wood

Kaushal Shroff
Mar 17, 2023 / 04:00 PM IST

Wood indicated that unbridled confidence, which was once a feature of the Chinese economy, no longer exists.

India remains a much more straightforward long-term story than China, Christopher Wood, the global head of equity strategy at Jefferies, said in the latest edition of his immensely popular newsletter to investors called 'GREED & fear'.

Making his point, the equity strategist said: "India remains a much more straightforward long-term story than China, which is why GREED &
fear has 39 percent of the Asia ex-Japan long-only portfolio, long-term in its focus invested in India and “only” 25 percent in China."

However, Wood also clarified that this must not lead to the conclusion that China is "uninvestible". He pointed to the new messaging coming from Chinese political quarters which gives hope that China may soon be on the revival path following the decimation of the residential property sector in the aftermath of the Evergrande crisis.

