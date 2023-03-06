 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

ICRA upgrades outlook on Indian aviation industry to 'stable' from 'negative'

Moneycontrol News
Mar 06, 2023 / 03:22 PM IST

Domestic passenger traffic is expected to surpass pre-Covid levels in FY24 and international traffic to surpass that in FY23, according to ratings agency

ICRA expects domestic-passenger traffic to reach 145-150 million in FY24, which is “much-higher” than the pre-pandemic levels. (Photo by Pixabay/Pexels)

With fast recovery seen in domestic-passenger traffic this fiscal and with an expectation of this trend to continue into the next (FY24), ratings agency ICRA has revised its outlook on the Indian aviation industry to ‘stable’ from the earlier ‘negative’.

The agency expects domestic-passenger traffic to reach 145-150 million in FY24, which is “much-higher” than the pre-pandemic levels. In a press statement, ICRA stated that this traffic is likely to grow at 8-13 percent in FY24, after the 55-60 percent growth in FY23. International passenger-traffic is expected to surpass pre-Covid levels in FY23 itself and then exceed its peak traffic-level, which it touched in FY19.

Besides this healthy growth in demand, another reason ICRA cited for its change in outlook is the industry’s improved pricing power.

Also read: In January, domestic passenger traffic nearly doubles YoY on a low base