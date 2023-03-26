 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
How to make a trading strategy effective through Bollinger Bands

Rahul Ghose
Mar 26, 2023 / 03:04 PM IST

Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, you can expand your knowledge on Bollinger Bands and get equipped with a few simple trading strategies using them.

In our two-part series on Bollinger Bands, we will explain how the Bollinger Bands work and how they can be used for trading. We will also take up some simple yet effective trading strategies that use Bollinger Bands to maximise profits and minimise risks.

Bollinger Bands know-how

Bollinger Bands are a technical indicator used by traders and investors to understand how overstretched the prices are on either side when compared to the mean i.e. the 20-day moving average. They can be easily found on any trading platform and looks like this when applied: