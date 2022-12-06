 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hot Stocks | Strides Pharma Science, Sunflag Iron & Steel, Hindustan Copper can give at least 15% return in short term, here's why

Vinay Rajani
Dec 06, 2022 / 07:05 AM IST

Hindustan Copper has broken out from the downward sloping trend line on its weekly charts. Volumes have been gradually rising along with the price rise.

Vinay Rajani, CMT, Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst at HDFC Securities

Nifty has seen some profit booking in last two sessions. From the high of 18,887, Nifty has slightly come down and hit a low at 18,591 on December 5. This fall seems to be short lived, as Nifty has been holding its levels above all important moving averages and it is holding a formation of higher tops and higher bottoms on the daily charts.

RSI (relative strength index) oscillator on the daily chart has reached overbought zone, but there is no sign of negative divergence is seen on the chart. RSI can remain overbought along with price rise.

On the weekly charts ADX (average directional index) has crossed -DI (directional indicator) line on the upside, which indicates rising bullish momentum in the Nifty. Positional trend of the Nifty is bullish and every dips should be utilized to go long in the Index.

On a bigger time frame, Nifty has formed bullish Inverted Head and Shoulder pattern, which projects healthy upside for the Nifty in the medium to long term. Next targets for Nifty are likely at 19,274 and 19,962, which happens to be the 78.6 percent and 100 percent Fibonacci extension levels, if we consider major swings seen in last 6 months. As far as short term support is concerned, previous swing high placed at 18,442 is an important level to watch out for.

Ratio Chart Analysis of Nifty Smallcap versus Nifty, indicates that Smallcap Index can continue to outperform, as ratio reversed north from the long term horizontal line Support. Nifty Smallcap Index, which is still 16 percent down from its all-time high, can get the attention of the traders.