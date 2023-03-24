 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hot Stocks | KPIT Technologies, SRF, NCC may fetch 13% return in short term

Vidnyan Sawant
Mar 24, 2023 / 06:37 AM IST

KPIT Technologies is currently trading at its record high, this illustrates that the stock already is in strong momentum. The stock has already shown a breakout of the Cup & Handle pattern which indicated continuation of prior uptrend.

Vidnyan Sawant, AVP - Technical Research at GEPL Capital

On a weekly timeframe, the price action of the index has exhibited a pattern of lower highs and lower lows, indicating a negative sentiment prevailing in the market.

The current position of the index is at the 50 percent retracement level of the prior upward movement from 15,183 in June 2022 to 18,887 in December 2022. This indicates that the index is experiencing a bearish trend.

The prices have sustained below the 20-week SMA (simple moving average) confirming bearish undertone of the prices.