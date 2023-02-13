 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hot Stocks | Here's why you should bet on Godrej Properties, SRF for short term

Sameet Chavan
Feb 13, 2023 / 06:34 AM IST

On Friday, SRF took off sharply to confirm a ‘Bullish Flag’ pattern on daily time frame chart. If we look at the volume activity, it has risen substantially, indicating strong buying interest at lower levels.

After couple of weeks of dramatic moves with respect to Adani saga, things seemed to have come to an equilibrium towards the fag-end of last week. We have certainly weathered the storm and the market has digested most of the pain from the recent fiasco.

Now since we are trading around the crucial juncture, the market is awaiting some solid trigger to come of the recent slumber phase. The breakout could happen either side but if we have to predict one, we would certainly like to stay positive. Hopefully, the contraction of range breaks out higher and the trend deciding level to watch out for would be 18,000.

This will confirm the completion of a long corrective phase. We can then see some exuberant moves in market as the sentiment is likely to improve drastically after the breakout. On the flipside, the support range is visible around 17,800 - 17,700.

We reiterate that if the benchmark has to surpass the 18,000 mark, the heavyweight banking space needs to participate heavily. Last week, banking stocks kept on sulking and hence, we failed to make a move beyond these hurdles. Hopefully it finds its mojo soon and propels the market higher.