Hot Stocks | Here's why you should bet on GNFC, Berger Paints, Power Grid for short term

The Nifty bulls managed to hold the support of 17,700 after the gap-down opening and the index recovered fully at the end of the session on April 26. The momentum remained strong. One should keep a buy approach and expect targets of 18,000-18,200 in the near term.

The monthly expiry indicates resistance at 18,000 where the highest open interest is built up on the Call side.

Bulls have kept their hold on the Bank Nifty as the index ended in the green, recovering from the morning losses. In the short term, the trend remains bullish with the new range for traders being 42,500-43,000, where writers have significant build-up.

On the lower end, a fall below 42,500 on Bank Nifty may trigger panic in the banking space; whereas on the higher end, a decisive rise above 43,000 may induce further rally.

Kunal Shah is the Senior Technical and Derivative Analyst at LKP Securities. He has over 9 years of experience in the field of derivative markets. He is an MBA graduate with specializations in finance.