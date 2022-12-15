 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hot Stocks | Here is why you should bet on Ramkrishna Forgings, NBCC for short term

Vishal Wagh
Dec 15, 2022 / 06:48 AM IST

NBCC has given a breakout on the weekly timeframe after four years with above average volumes and the supertrend indicator is also indicating a bullish move which can be used as a confluence towards the bullish view.

Nifty closed in green above important support zone of 18,600 amidst increased volatility and sideways market on December 14. On the daily chart, Nifty has made a bearish candle above the highs of last two days whereas on the hourly timeframe, Nifty was seen to be making higher highs and higher lows which indicates positivity and it would be interesting to see how market behaves in the coming sessions as Nifty is near all-time high levels.

The momentum oscillator RSI (relative strength index - 14) on the daily chart is at around 62; whereas the MACD (moving average convergence divergence) is moving above the centre point from lower levels.

India VIX has increased from 12.88 to 12.885 levels below its 200 EMA (exponential moving average).

Maximum pain of Nifty is at 18,600. Important support levels for Nifty are at around 18,600, 18,500 and 18,350 whereas the resistance levels are at 18,650, 18,730 and 18,850.

As per the F&O data, short covering has substantially increased in, out of the money (OTM) Calls, whereas long build-up was seen in, out of the money (OTM) Puts which indicates a positive market.