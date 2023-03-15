 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hot Stocks | Bet on Sonata Software, Cigniti Tech, Poly Medicure for up to 18% return

Pravesh Gour
Mar 15, 2023 / 06:31 AM IST

Multiple bullish setups have occurred on Cigniti Technologies, including a breakout of an ascending triangle formation and a breakout of a flag formation with strong volume. On the weekly chart, it has witnessed a breakout of an Inverse Head and Shoulders formation.

The Nifty has slipped below its 200-DMA (day moving average) of 17,444, making the overall trend very weak. However, the market is extremely oversold, and it may surprise with a dead cat bounce in the 17,000–16,900 zone.

On the upside, the 200-DMA of 17,440 will be the first hurdle, and then 17,600 and 17,800 are the next resistance levels. On the downside, 16,777 will be the next support level.

Bank Nifty has also slipped below its 200-DMA (39,578), but 39,000 is an important support level where we can expect a short-covering bounce. On the upside, the 20-DMA around 40,600 will be an important hurdle, while 38,400-38,000 is the next support zone on the downside.

Here are three buy calls for next 2-3 weeks: