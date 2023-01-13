 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hot Stocks | About 19-25% return likely from PNC Infratech, Hindware Home Innovation, Rico Auto in short term. Here's why

Vidnyan Sawant
Jan 13, 2023 / 06:06 AM IST

Rico Auto is currently trading above its multi-year level of Rs 86 which prices have surpassed for the first-time post August 2018. This shows overall Bullish undertone of the prices.

On the weekly timeframe, we can spot that the prices have taken support from the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement level of the prior advance from 16,747 (September 2022) till 18,887 (November 2022), which is again in sync with the bearish trend line which shows change in the polarity.

Nifty on daily charts, we can spot that the prices are trading below the 20-day SMA (simple moving average) which is acting as a variable resistance for the prices.

The momentum indicator RSI (relative strength index), plotted on the weekly timeframe is moving with the trend confirming the current downtrend.

The Nifty has immediate resistance placed at 18,000 (psychological support) followed by 18,265 (key resistance) levels. The downside support for the index is placed at 17,775 (swing low) followed by 17,600 (key support).

Based on the overall trend and indications from indicators, it is expected that the Nifty will stay in rangebound territory of 17,775 – 18,000 level. While a breach below the level of 17,775 can drag the prices lower till 17,600.

Here are three buy calls for next 2-3 weeks: