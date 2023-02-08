 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Hindalco tops optimism as China reopens, financials remain Street's top sectoral pick

Vaibhavi Ranjan
Feb 08, 2023 / 09:36 AM IST

Out of the 10 stocks that analysts were most optimistic about, 5 came from the financial space.

Hindalco Industries was the frontrunner among the list of stocks that analysts were most optimistic about in January, even though financial companies occupied half of the list.

When it came to the list of stocks that analysts on the Street were most pessimistic about, information technology counters were the clear winners as four out of the five frontline large-cap IT stocks made it to the list. The list was however, topped by JSW Steel, as per  Bloomberg's Analyst Call Tracker for January.

Strong credit growth sparks optimism

Optimism for banking stocks hinged on the strong credit growth and improved asset quality in the sector.  Robust loan growth, strong recovery in demand for working capital and sustained asset quality which comforted lenders to lend more are the key factors behind the bullishness as stated by analysts.