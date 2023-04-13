 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Highest risk, maximum reward in healthcare lies in diagnostics, says Incred PMS' Aditya Khemka

Vaibhavi Ranjan
Apr 13, 2023 / 06:43 PM IST

For investors in hospital stocks, Khemka says the right time for entry is when the company has completed its capex, because the downside potential from that level is less, while the upside is good.

Aditya Khemka

Aditya Khemka, Fund Manager at Incred PMS, highlighted the varying growth trajectories anticipated in the non-homogenous healthcare universe in the coming quarters, in an interview with Moneycontrol. Different companies within the healthcare segment operate in varying niche segments, with each company facing its own set of headwinds. Some of these include price erosion in the US market, regulatory scrutiny, subdued margins, aggressive expansion, and disruption from new-age players, to name a few.

With over 16 years of experience in healthcare businesses and investments, Khemka says that his investing style focuses more on understanding the sources of cash flows and their sustainability.

He also talks about the various trends emerging in the healthcare services space. Edited excerpts from the interview:

The healthcare universe is a non-homogenous space where players focus on different niche segments ― hospitals, diagnostics, CDMOs (contract development and manufacturing organisations), APIs (Active iharmaceutical ingredients), etc. Among these niche segments, where do you see maximum returns coming from?