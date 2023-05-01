 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Here's why it’s time to take note of small and mid-cap pharma stocks

Vaibhavi Ranjan
May 01, 2023 / 03:54 PM IST

Deriving a higher share of revenue from the domestic market is a major positive for companies such as Ajanta Pharma and JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals.

Representative Image

In the pharmaceutical sector, large-cap companies have often stolen the spotlight off their small and mid-cap peers. Still, with the dynamics changing in the healthcare space, it seems that now is the time for small and mid-cap pharma companies to rise to prominence.

Optimism for small and mid-size pharma companies is running high as analysts believe these companies are on the verge of witnessing a turnaround and may finally catch up on growth with their large-cap peers.

What's behind the optimism?

A greater presence in the domestic market coupled with strong growth triggers are the major upside triggers for small and mid-cap companies.