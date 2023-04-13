 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HDFC Bank Q4 Preview | HDFC Bank likely to record 22% rise in Q4 profit on higher net interest income

Shivam Shukla
Apr 13, 2023 / 12:03 PM IST

As per brokerage firm Prabhudas Lilladher HDFC Bank Q4 Net Profit is seen up 21.8% YoY to Rs. 12,245.4 cr. Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 32.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 8.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 24,999.9 crore.

HDFC Bank, India's largest lender by market value, is all set to report its corporate earnings for the January-March 2023 period on April 15. The average of a poll of three brokerages estimates that the profits will rise to Rs 12,181 crore.

Net interest income (NII) is expected to increase 30.5 percent on-year (up 8.8 percent QoQ) to Rs 24,601.9 crore, whereas the average poll of estimates sees HDFC Bank to report 21.9 percent YoY rise in March quarter profits.

The financial results of the banking behemoth come at a time when the RBI has paused key interest rates for now but hinted at possible increases going forward in its battle to further weaken inflation without damaging economic growth. Whereas the Federal Reserve still combats the persistently high US inflation challenge with one more rate hike anticipated in the next FOMC meeting. It is due to the same only that fears of a global recession are rising.

