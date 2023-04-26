 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gujarat PSU shares rally on new policy for dividend, bonus shares

Moneycontrol News
Apr 26, 2023 / 10:24 AM IST

The Gujarat government has announced a new policy for minimum levels of dividend distribution and bonus shares for its state public sector companies, including listed entities

Shares of most public sector companies in Gujarat rallied 8-15 percent on April 26 after the state government unveiled a policy for minimum levels of dividend distribution and bonus shares for PSUs.

With this new policy of compulsory dividends and bonus shares, the state aims to add to the valuations of Gujarat PSUs. All seven listed PSUs of of the state are making profits.

Gujarat has mandated a minimum of 30 percent of net profit, or 5 percent of net worth, whichever is higher, to be a minimum level of dividend declared for shareholders. However, only the minimum level and maximum permissible level of dividend should be declared.

