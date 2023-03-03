 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Green Bonds hold the key to improve the climate crisis.

Mar 03, 2023 / 02:56 PM IST

Unquestionably, environmental conservation has evolved into a global development strategy and a shared concept among all nations. The environment serves as the foundation and guarantee for human life, survival, and sustainable expansion. The modern human race is seeking to transition into the postindustrial era and equilibrium with the environment at a later stage of development. All countries must carry out their individual roles and obligations in environmental governance in order to obtain reciprocal benefits, sustainable global development, and to create a home on earth for peaceful coexistence of people and the environment.

 

We have a duty to preserve the environment and improve it for coming generations because the entire human race has contributed to disrupting nature from its normal activities. Although our contributions to the growth environment may be fair, there is still room for improvement in order to better the globe for coming generations.

 