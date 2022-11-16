 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gold slips off 3-month peak as investors reassess Poland risks

Reuters
Nov 16, 2022 / 01:56 PM IST

Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,772.95 per ounce, as of 0714 GMT, after hitting its highest since Aug. 15 on Tuesday.

Gold prices eased on Wednesday from a three-month peak scaled in the prior session, as U.S. President Joe Biden’s remarks seemed to have calmed investors worried about an explosion in Poland.

U.S. gold futures were flat at $1,776 per ounce.

”Gold is still largely pinned on the Fed… We can see gold is kind of continuing to creep higher since last week’s spike, but it hasn’t really found tremendous follow-through,” said DailyFX currency strategist Ilya Spivak.

”Needless to say, wild card factors, like some sort of more aggressive and more immediate escalation in Ukraine,” could cause gold to become reactive, Spivak said.

The United States and its NATO allies are investigating the blast that killed two in Poland, but early information suggests it may not have been caused by a missile fired from Russia, U.S. President Joe Biden said. Russia denied it was responsible.