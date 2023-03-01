 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gold gains traction as dollar retreats

Reuters
Mar 01, 2023 / 03:35 PM IST

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,830.30 per ounce, as of 0921 GMT, after hitting a two-month low in the previous session. U.S. gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,842.00.

Going ahead, since we don’t have any major event lined up, the movement of the dollar index, which has been on a recovery spree for the last four weeks, would largely dictate the trend. It has rebound to 104.59 after testing the low at 100.68 levels. It could face a hurdle around 105.5 next and that might help in some recovery.

Gold rose on Wednesday as strong Chinese economic data dented the dollar and drove some bets for better physical demand from the top bullion consumer, but the risk of elevated U.S. interest rates capped gains.

After rising nearly 3% in February, the dollar index inched 0.5% lower, making bullion cheaper for overseas buyers.

”The market is cautiously optimistic for a Chinese economic recovery following strong data which has put the dollar rally into reverse,” independent analyst Ross Norman said, adding that it was in turn boosting gold and risk-on assets.