Gold can scale record high of $2,100 on robust demand, says Emkay Wealth

Moneycontrol News
Apr 17, 2023 / 03:00 PM IST

Emkay Wealth Management says that the only risks to gold’s upside are a stronger dollar and the Federal Reserve continuing to raise interest rates in the US

On COMEX, the record high for gold prices stands at $2,082 per ounce, which was hit in March 2022.

Gold prices are likely to hit record highs on the back of robust safe-haven demand as fears of a possible recession in the US grow, Emkay Wealth Management said in a note.

Emkay Wealth, an advisory arm of Emkay Global Financial Services, expects Comex gold to inch up to $2,080 a troy ounce and even hit $2,100 in the coming months.

“There is a feeling among some of the Fed officials that the stress in the banking system (in the US) will only accelerate the arrival of the recessionary conditions earlier than expected. This will also keep gold fairly well supported,” Emkay Wealth Management said in a note.