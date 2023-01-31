 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Godrej Consumer Products Q3 profit rises 3.55% to Rs 546.34 crore

Jan 31, 2023 / 04:10 PM IST

The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 527.6 crore in the same period last fiscal, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) said in a regulatory filing.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd on Tuesday reported a 3.55 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 546.34 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Consolidated total revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 3,598.92 crore as against Rs 3,302.58 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses were higher at Rs 2,969.52 crore as compared to Rs 2,714.32 crore in the same quarter a year ago, the company said.