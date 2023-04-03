Global economy on the verge of a 2008-like financial crisis, warns Peter Schiff

The global economy is on the brink of another financial crisis, with the US showing striking similarities to the period in the run-up to the economic turmoil, Euro Pacific Capital CEO Peter Schiff, who correctly predicted the crash, has said.

The well-known financial commentator Schiff has been a vocal critic of the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy and has questioned it through his popular YouTube podcasts.

Warning signs

Schiff told NTD Business television channel, the state of the US economy bore striking similarities to the period before the 2008 financial crisis. He cited several factors, including high levels of debt, artificially low interest rates and an overinflated stock market to argue that the boom was unsustainable.

He was particularly concerned about the Federal Reserve's decision to keep printing money to stimulate the economy. It would only exacerbate the problem in the long run, as it creates a false sense of prosperity, which was not backed up by real economic growth, he said. The government should implement structural reforms to address the underlying problems in the economy, he said. Related stories Accumulate Prince pipes and fittings; target of Rs 635: Geojit

Numaligarh Refinery records highest-ever crude throughput

Kandoi Fabrics directors buy four apartments in Mumbai for Rs 217 crore Also Read: GMO co-founder warns of 50% stock decline in next market phase World’s debt burden One of the key problems Schiff identified was the high levels of debt that many countries carry. Governments were borrowing heavily to finance their spending, which had created a situation where debt was growing faster than the economy, he said. This, in turn, puts pressure on governments to keep interest rates low, as higher rates would make it more difficult to service debt. This approach, however, was not sustainable, as it could lead to inflation and currency devaluation, Schiff said. Also Read: Fed's 2023 GDP projections point to imminent recession: Jeremy Siegel The stock market was overinflated, with many companies trading at very high valuations despite having little or no real earnings. It was a sign that investors were getting increasingly complacent and ignoring the risks present in the market, he said. Policy overhaul Despite concerns, Schiff was optimistic that the global economy would recover from the problems but it would require a significant shift in economic policy, away from the current approach of stimulus and towards a more sustainable, long-term strategy. Schiff favoured structural reforms that would encourage investment and job creation, while reducing the reliance on debt to fund government spending. He also called for a more responsible approach to monetary policy, with interest rates set at levels that reflected the true state of the economy.

Shivam Shukla