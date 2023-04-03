 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Global economy on the verge of a 2008-like financial crisis, warns Peter Schiff

Shivam Shukla
Apr 03, 2023 / 05:10 PM IST

Schiff, who predicted the 2008 crisis, has called for structural reforms that will encourage investment and job-creation and reducing the reliance on debt to fund government spending

Peter Schiff

The global economy is on the brink of another financial crisis, with the US showing striking similarities to the period in the run-up to the economic turmoil, Euro Pacific Capital CEO Peter Schiff, who correctly predicted the crash, has said.

The well-known financial commentator Schiff has been a vocal critic of the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy and has questioned it through his popular YouTube podcasts.

Warning signs

Schiff told NTD Business television channel, the state of the US economy bore striking similarities to the period before the 2008 financial crisis. He cited several factors, including high levels of debt, artificially low interest rates and an overinflated stock market to argue that the boom was unsustainable.