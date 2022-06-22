Futures Trade | Mahindra & Mahindra is breaking out of a bullish flag











Mahindra & Mahindra sees a pullback to support of rising trendline

The next-gen Mahindra Scorpio has been in development for a long, long time now and the company has fnally taken the wraps off the SUV, but only for the exteriors. Fortunately, Mahindra has also told us when the Scorpio is set to be commercially launched, so we have something to finally look forward to. Initially codenamed Z101, Mahindra has now christened the new SUV the Scorpio-N. Mahindra has also announced that the Scorpio will go on sale alongside the current-gen Scorpio which will then be called Scorpio Classic. This would essentially position the Scorpio-N just above the Scorpio Classic and below the XUV700 which means lower trim levels could overlap with the higher trim levels current-gen Scorpio while higher trim levels could be in line with the lower trim levels of the XUV700. (Image: auto.mahindra.com)

