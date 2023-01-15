 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FPIs withdraw Rs 15,000 crore from equities in two weeks of Jan

Jan 15, 2023 / 11:00 AM IST

Going forward, FPIs flows are expected to remain volatile even as inflation continued its downward trajectory both globally and domestically, Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research ( Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd, said.

Foreign investors offloaded around Rs 15,000 crore worth of Indian equities in the first two weeks of January amid risks of Covid in some parts of the world and recession worries in the US.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have been adopting a cautious stance towards Indian equity markets for the past few weeks.

According to the data with the depositories, FPIs have made a net withdrawal of Rs 15,068 crore from the Indian equity markets during January 2-13. Only two of the 10 trading days in January to date saw net purchases.

This came following a net inflow of Rs 11,119 crore in December and Rs 36,239 crore in November.

Overall, FPIs pulled out Rs 1.21 lakh crore from the Indian equity markets in 2022 on aggressive rate hikes by the central banks globally, particularly the US Federal Reserve, volatile crude, rising commodity prices along with Russia and Ukraine conflict.