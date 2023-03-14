 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
F&O Manual: Volatility singes traders, bearish outlook grips market

Shubham Raj
Mar 14, 2023 / 11:00 AM IST

All sectoral indices on NSE traded with cuts, which shows that the selling is market wide.

The market was volatile in early hours of trade on March 14 that made it difficult for traders. The Nifty 50 index traded down 58 points or 0.34 percent at 17,097 level at 10.30am. Nifty futures was down 0.3 percent.

On the option front, 17,200 saw most call writing followed by 17,100 and 17150 as bears tried to create further pressure on the index. 17,100 also saw put writing which signals that bulls are giving a fightback.

Bars reflect change in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green put option OI.

Rajesh Sriwastava, a derivatives trader based in Bengaluru, said he had to square off some trades in the morning as the market changed direction multiple times. He said overall he was bearish on the market and is selling calls.