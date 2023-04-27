 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
F&O Manual: Traders see some positivity seeping in even as Nifty trades flat

Shubham Raj
Apr 27, 2023 / 11:21 AM IST

Traders and analysts expect volatility, given the monthly expiry of futures and options contracts later in the day

Midcap IT stocks such as L&T Tech Services, Persistent Systems and LTIMindtree were on bull’s radar.

The market continued to be lacklustre on April 27 morning amid mixed earnings performance by Indian companies. At 10.20 am, the equity benchmark Nifty was traded 27 points, or 0.15 percent, higher at 17,840.30.

Traders and analysts expect volatility to continue, given the monthly expiry of futures and options contracts later in the day, but they do see some positivity seeping in gradually.

On weekly expiry, at intraday level, 17,800 strikes have seen most put writing, signalling that traders are seeing support at this level. On the other hand, 17,850 has seen both call and put writing, indicating that some traders have taken neutral trades at this level.

The bars reflect changes in open interest (OI) during the day. The red show call option OI and the green put option OI.