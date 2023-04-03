F&O Manual: Nifty trades flat, traders expect selling as day progresses

The market was trading flat on April 3 morning, as analysts see a lack of activity due to two holidays during the week. Some traders expect the market to move lower before rising to March 31 level. At 10.40 am, the Nifty was trading flat at 17,359.65.

On the options front, 17,400 strike on the Nifty saw both put and call accumulations, a sign that traders are employing the Straddle strategy at this strike. The straddle is a neutral strategy that tends to deliver profits if the market trades sideways.

The bars reflect a change in open interest (OI) during the day. The red show call option OI and the green put option OI.

Shubham Raj has six years of experience covering capital markets. He primarily writes on stocks with special focus on F&O and PMS-AIF industry.