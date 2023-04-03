 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
F&O Manual: Nifty trades flat, traders expect selling as day progresses

Shubham Raj
Apr 03, 2023 / 11:21 AM IST

Among individual stocks, auto, power and oil and gas names were in focus. There was a churn on in oil and gas stocks following OPEC's surprise decision to cut production

There are two market holidays during the week – on Tuesday and Friday. This leaves just three working days for traders

The market was trading flat on April 3 morning, as analysts see a lack of activity due to two holidays during the week. Some traders expect the market to move lower before rising to March 31 level. At 10.40 am, the Nifty was trading flat at 17,359.65.

On the options front, 17,400 strike on the Nifty saw both put and call accumulations, a sign that traders are employing the Straddle strategy at this strike. The straddle is a neutral strategy that tends to deliver profits if the market trades sideways.

The bars reflect a change in open interest (OI) during the day. The red show call option OI and the green put option OI.