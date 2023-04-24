 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
F&O Manual | As market struggles, traders keep treading the neutral path

Shubham Raj
Apr 24, 2023 / 11:33 AM IST

Option data suggests traders have taken Straddle trades on 17600 and 17650 strikes.

The Bank Nifty traded up 0.56 percent at 42,354.75.

The market continued to struggle for another day on April 24. As of 10.30am, the Nifty 50 traded up 7.65 points or 0.04 percent at 17,631.70. The index opened with gains but lost the plot as the day progressed.

Several traders were seen taking neutral trades. While some were bearish. Analysts said volatility will continue during this week given the expiry of April futures and options contracts on Thursday.

The bars reflect changes in open interest (OI) during the day. The red show Call option OI and the green Put option OI.

The Options data suggests traders have taken straddle trades on 17,600 and 17,650 strikes. Straddle is a neutral strategy that pays when the market stays sideways. Maximum Call writing was seen at 17,700 that will act as an immediate hurdle for the index.