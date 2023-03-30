 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Fed's 2023 GDP projections point to imminent recession: Jeremy Siegel

Shivam Shukla
Mar 30, 2023 / 12:47 PM IST

Jeremy Siegel suggests that the US economy is headed for a recession, with negative job growth predicted for the next nine months and an increase in the unemployment rate to 4.6 percent

Jeremy Siegel a renowned American economist and a professor of finance at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, also the author of the best-selling book, "Stocks for the Long Run” is out with a dire warning for investors in his recent commentary. He has declared that the US economy is on the verge of an economic downturn.

The Federal Reserve recently announced a quarter-point hike in the interest rate after the recent bank failures of Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank among others, much on expected lines. However, Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s tone during the press conference following the FOMC meeting was notably hawkish. The dot plot and Fed projections for the economy and inflation were quite concerning, as the Fed even revised its GDP projections for 2023 down to 0.4%, which indicates negative growth for the next three quarters unless there is a significant collapse in productivity, Siegel noted. This forecast suggests that the economy is headed for a recession, with negative job growth predicted for the next nine months and an increase in the unemployment rate to 4.6%.

‘Outlook worries’

Jeremy Siegel further said, “It is alarming that Powell stated that the Fed did not even discuss the possibility of rate cuts by the end of the year, despite these dire projections. The bond and Fed funds futures markets are predicting that the Fed will need to cut rates at least two to three times this year based on the Fed’s projections. Powell's denial of the potential for rate cuts is reminiscent of his previous comments when inflation was rapidly accelerating, and he stated that the Fed was not even “thinking about thinking about” raising rates.”