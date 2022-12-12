 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
F&O report: Buy on dips best strategy for now; buy Nifty 18,500 call options tomorrow

Shubham Raj
Dec 12, 2022 / 07:01 PM IST

The short-term trend remains positive, as the Nifty closed above its 20-day EMA. The index has to break the range on either side for trending moves that may be seen after the Fed policy announcement on Wednesday.

Benchmark indices continued to consolidate in a range on December 12, dragged by weakness in IT. However, some banking names showed strength, helping the index recover towards the end.

NSE flagship Nifty 50 traded in the range of 18,340 to 18,520 to close flat at 18,497. Near month Nifty futures traded at a premium of 108 points at 18,605.50.

“The short-term trend remains positive as Nifty managed to close above its 20-day EMA, which is currently placed at 18,450 odd levels,” said Nandish Shah, Senior Derivative and Technical Analyst at HDFC Securities. “Moreover, Nifty closed above its previous swing close of 18,410 (16 November), which would interchange its role as a support. In the options segment, puts are being written at the 18,300-18,400 level, which coincides with today’s intraday low of an 18,350-odd level.”

The activity was highest in out-of-the-money (OTM) strikes for calls and in-the-money (ITM) strikes for puts. Overall, the 19,000 level continued to see call writing in the December contract with additional writing of 50,500 contracts. Thus, this remains the biggest hurdle for the index. On the other hand, the biggest support was at the 18,000 level as it saw more put writing.

Shah said traders should stick to buying on dips.

Outlining his options strategy for tomorrow (Tuesday, 13 December), he said as of now premiums are very low even if there are many events; so selling is not suggested. “Buying a call option is a perfect strategy right now. If the Nifty falls 50 points, you can buy 18,500 call,” said Shah.