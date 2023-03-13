 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Extending market hours could be a UPI moment: Tejas Khoday of FYERS

Kaushal Shroff
Mar 13, 2023 / 06:03 PM IST

UPI became a hit because you could transfer money to anybody in a jiffy at any time. It's the 24-by-7 into 365-day availability that caused it to become a success story. It's the same with extending trading hours too. It's about availability, it's not about the fee here.

In a freewheeling chat with Moneycontrol, Tejas Khoday, the co-founder and CEO of FYERS, a broking-tech platform that currently boasts a strong customer base of 4.5 lakh users, talks about how extending the market hours could be a UPI moment for the Indian stock markets, and how brokerage fees are due for an upward revision.

Simultaneously, he pointed out that FYERS is on a steady growth path after clocking Rs 100 crore topline last year, and on track to deliver stronger results this year as well.

Edited excerpts:

As the CEO of a stock broking company, how do you view the SEBI report that 9 out of 10 traders are not making profits? Is it not demoralising for the business? 