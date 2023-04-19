 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dollar strengthens as US yields rise, high British inflation underpins pound

Reuters
Apr 19, 2023 / 06:04 PM IST

The dollar index, which tracks the currency against a basket of its peers was 0.47% higher at 102.19, as markets turning more sceptical about U.S. rate cuts later this year caused U.S. yields to rise.

Two-year Treasury yields, which are extremely sensitive to Fed expectations, gained nearly 9 basis points (bps) to a one-month high of 4.2692%.

7The dollar strengthened on Wednesday, underpinned by climbing U.S. yields, though the pound held up better than most after British inflation stayed above 10% in March adding to pressure on the Bank of England to keep raising rates.

”The market is pretty much resigned to a 25 bps hike at the (Federal Reserve’s) May meeting, so it’s more the ebb and flow of expectations about rate cuts this year that’s causing U.S. bond market volatility,” said Ray Attrill, head of foreign-exchange strategist at National Australia Bank.