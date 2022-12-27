 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Why half-truths can be more dangerous than outright lies, argues Devina Mehra

Devina Mehra
Dec 27, 2022 / 08:54 PM IST

When looking at data presented by anyone else or even by yourself, check not just whether it is technically correct but what it leaves out.

It is normal to think that having a grain of truth at least in what is being said would be better than outright lies but you would be mistaken.

Why?

"Something that’s true but incomplete might be more dangerous than something that’s wrong, as a little truth is a fuel for a lot of overconfidence", said Morgan Housel.

That's why Storification misleads and you have to watch out for #survivorship bias.

At times it may be laziness at work with the mind looking for shortcuts and at others, a careful 'economical with the truth' decision, even by yourself.

We have all seen those statements in interviews, on social media etc.