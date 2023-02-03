 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Death of market-linked bonds leaves HNIs smarting, NBFCs in a lurch

Aparna Iyer
Feb 03, 2023 / 11:23 AM IST

Non-bank finance companies used market-linked debentures extensively to borrow at a lower cost from the market. Until now, the proceeds were treated as long-term capital gain and attracted a tax rate of 10%. Now, a 30% short-term capital gain tax will be applicable.

The NFO for Edelweiss CRISIL IBX 50:50 Gilt Plus SDL Short Duration Index Fund opened on January 27.

The taxmen cometh for fat-pocketed high net-worth individuals (HNI) who have been sold lucrative market-linked debentures (MLD) by wealth managers.

The fallout of this would be on low-rated non-bank finance companies (NBFC) that used this instrument extensively to borrow at a lower cost from the market.

A key tax arbitrage that made MLDs look more appealing than other fixed- income instruments has been removed by the government and wealth managers worry that this spells an end of MLDs now.

What’s more, the tax proposals will cut into the returns of the existing holders of MLDs as well.