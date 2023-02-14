 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Daily Voice | What makes this finance veteran expect record SIP inflow in coming years?

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Feb 14, 2023 / 08:55 AM IST

In second half of FY23, on account of pent up demand and normalisation of margins we will see earnings growth kicking in which can act as a trigger for new leg of rally for the market.

Anil Rego of Right Horizons

Systemic investment plans are set to see record inflows in the coming years. An increasing share of disposable income and intensifying focus of retail investors on financialisation of savings will keep driving funds towards SIPs, says Anil Rego, founder and fund manager at Right Horizons.

The Chartered Financial Analyst with more than 30 years of experience in financial markets feels now the market is entering into the last leg of interest rate hike cycle. "We may witness consolidation in first half of FY23," he says in an interview to Moneycontrol.

In the second half of FY23, on account of a pent-up demand and normalisation of margins, earnings growth will kick in and play a trigger for the new leg of rally in the market, he says. Excerpts from the interview:

Do you expect the SIP inflow to hit new records every month in coming years?