Daily Voice | This strategist is constructive on banks over medium term, but cautious on IT space

Jan 04, 2023 / 07:58 AM IST

As deposit rates fully reflect the rise in yields, UBS Securities India expects households to further move away from risky equities into fixed deposits.

With bank deposit rates on rise, retail flows into equities have started showing early signs of a fatigue. This combination of lower EPS growth, falling household support, and high valuation premium relative to emerging markets indicate that the 2023 trajectory would be influenced by valuations, Sunil Tirumalai of UBS Securities India says in an interview to Moneycontrol.

He keeps his year-end Nifty target for 2023 is at 18,000. The strategist with more than 17 years spent in the equity markets remains constructive on the banks over the medium term due to strong fundamental tailwinds from accelerating loan growth, and benign asset quality (close to historical lows), though the near-term positives seem priced in the recent rally.

Why do you think valuations will influence the market trajectory?

First, our internal estimates show Nifty EPS is likely to grow at a slightly slower pace over the next three years compared to the last five years. However, the Nifty is trading at a premium to its five-year history. Second, thanks to record flows from households, India is currently trading at 90 percent premium to emerging markets (EM).

However, with bank deposit rates on rise, retail flows into equities are showing early signs of fatigue. This combination of lower EPS growth, falling household support, and high valuation premium relative to EM makes us believe that 2023 trajectory would be influenced by valuations. We see lower risks to EPS growth going forward. Our year-end Nifty target for 2023 is at 18,000.

What keeps you bullish on banks?