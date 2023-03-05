 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Daily Voice: This portfolio manager feels double-digit growth could be challenge for market in 2023

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 05, 2023 / 08:19 AM IST

"Value stocks and dividend yield plays have done very well over the last twelve months, driven by a rising interest rate environment, and tightening liquidity conditions. This trend could continue to play out in the near term," said Hardik Doshi, Head - Portfolio Management at White Whale Partners

Hardik Doshi of White Whale Partners

"While valuations have seen a time correction over the last eighteen months, they are still above historical averages. This remains the biggest headwind for the Indian stock markets," Hardik Doshi, Head - Portfolio Management at White Whale Partners told Moneycontrol in an interview.

He believes that double-digit growth for the market could be a challenge, but there would certainly be certain sectors and companies which will benefit from pick-up in demand, rising market share or improving operating leverage.

Doshi, who has about 20-year of experience in capital markets, remains positive on the domestic capex cycle. He feels several factors are aligned for corporate capex to pick up and industrial goods companies would be the key beneficiary of this trend. Edited excerpts:

Are you bullish on the telecom space? Do you expect an increase in tariffs in the coming financial year?