Daily Voice | This fund manager believes IT sector's risk-reward ratio remains biased towards the downside

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Apr 15, 2023 / 06:44 AM IST

One can also look at ancillaries (who supply to) core industries like cement, steel, and mining all of which will benefit from capex boom, says Naveen Chandramohan, the Founder and Fund Manager of Itus Capital

Naveen Chandramohan

"I continue to believe we see volatility in the market and investors are better focussed on bottom-up opportunities rather than having a strong view on the market," Naveen Chandramohan, the Founder and Fund Manager of Itus Capital says in an interview with Moneycontrol.

In the IT sector, he believes that the risk-reward for IT continues to be to the downside as he expects the cutting costs and rationalizing IT spending by US companies to continue in coming quarters.

Naveen with more than 16 years of experience in the financial markets thinks capex cycle is one core theme. "One can also look at ancillaries (who supply to) core industries like cement, steel, mining all of which will benefit from the capex theme," he says.

Q: Which are the sectors looking attractive after the recent consolidation?