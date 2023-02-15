 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Daily Voice | This CIO thinks it's time to buy new-age tech stocks as they focus on profitability

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Feb 15, 2023 / 09:29 AM IST

New-age tech stocks have specific challenges which vary from one tech company to another. However, with the correction in prices over the last year, these stocks have become relatively attractive.

Naveen Kulkarni of Axis Securities

Over the next 12 months, consumer staples will continue to do well as elevated government spending, state elections, and inflationary pressures will enable good nominal growth for the staples sector, Naveen Kulkarni, Chief Investment Officer at Axis Securities PMS says in an interview to Moneycontrol.

With more than 15 years of experience in research and advisory functions across all customer segments, Naveen says that with the correction in prices over the last year, new-age tech stocks have become relatively attractive.

Also, many companies are now focussing on profitability which is a significant positive, he feels. Thus, the time to buy some of the tech stocks has arrived, he says. Excerpts:

Do you think the time has come to add exposure to consumer discretionary space and avoid consumer staples?