 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Daily Voice | Softening demand environment a key challenge for Indian economy, says Unmesh Kulkarni of Julius Baer India

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 06, 2023 / 06:45 AM IST

From market performance perspective, CY23 is likely to be a year of two halves, with the markets expected to see some correction/consolidation in the first half, followed by some improvement as we progress in the second half.

Unmesh Kulkarni, Managing Director-Senior Advisor, Julius Baer India.

“The key challenge currently for the Indian economy is the softening demand environment, especially with persistent weakness in rural demand,” Unmesh Kulkarni, Managing Director Senior Advisor and Head of Markets & Advisory Solutions at Julius Baer in India says in an interview with Moneycontrol.

The rising interest rates and any adverse development related to monsoon can further add to pressure on the economy, he adds.

Among sectors, Julius Baer continues to remain positive on domestic cyclicals – BFSI, industrials & infra, auto, building materials, etc.

“This is in line with our constructive view on economic activity and a pick-up in capex/investment cycle amidst rising utilisation levels, thrust on domestic manufacturing and healthy corporate balance sheets,” says Unmesh, who has about 20 years of experience in the wealth management industry.