Daily Voice | Slowing housing sales to bring in second leg of US bank decline, says Ashika Global’s Amit Jain

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Apr 22, 2023 / 07:30 AM IST

Amit Jain of Ashika Global is cautious about equity as an asset class for the short and medium term.

Amit Jain of Ashika Global

In an interview with Moneycontrol, Amit Jain, the Co-founder of Ashika Global Family Office Services, says that going forward, "we believe that the second leg of the US bank decline will come because of slowing sales in the housing markets of the US and European markets."

In CY2023, US Fed raised interest from 0.25 percent to 4.75 percent in a single year which is the highest propensity of the rate of increase ever after the year 2004.

Amit who served the Indian banking & financial services industry for eighteen years is cautious about equity as an asset class for the short and medium term. "Until we see a continuous downward trend in the US G-Sec, we believe there are lesser chances for the global markets to outperform."

Q: Do you still expect more trouble in the US banking space?