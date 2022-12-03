 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Daily Voice | RBI to go for 25-30 bps hike, market has already priced in expected terminal rate, says Sushant Bhansali of Ambit

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 03, 2022 / 08:35 AM IST

Ambit Asset Management is keenly evaluating sectors such as software, pharma and select discretionary where value is emerging. says Bhansali

Sushant Bhansali is the CEO at Ambit Asset Management.

Ambit Asset Management CEO Sushant Bhansali thinks that the Indian market, which has been scaling new highs, shrugging off weak global cues, has already priced in rate hikes by the Reserve Bank of India and the US Federal Reserve.

Bhansali, who has more than 19 years of experience of asset management and capital markets, expects the Reserve Bank of India to go for a smaller hike of 25-30 basis points when it meets next week as inflation cools off.

A chartered accountant by training who also has an MBA from Hyderabad’s Indian School of Business, Bhansali tells Moneycontrol in an interview that value is emerging in software, pharma and select discretionary names. Edited excerpts:

Are you convinced that the dollar has peaked?

USD has been strong this year against major currencies, courtesy aggressive monetary stance adopted by the Federal Reserve to combat multi-year inflation. We believe that given the growth moderation across the globe, coupled with falling commodity prices and inflation softening, we may see peaking US interest rates in the next six months.

Other factors such as Europe's recession, change in Japan's central bank policy, and China's zero covid policy stance will have a bearing on USD performance.