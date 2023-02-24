 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Daily Voice | Probability of interest rate cuts before March 2024 not possible, RBI unlikely to deviate from global counterparts, says this portfolio manager

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Feb 24, 2023 / 06:47 AM IST

Large and larger mid-caps IT companies are better positioned at current levels and any further volatility in this segment could warrant increasing allocation as risk to reward could turn attractive.

Gaurav Doshi is the Senior EVP - Customized Portfolios at 360 ONE Plus

“Probability of rate cuts before March 2024 is not our base case assumption as developed market central banks are unlikely to change their stance till they are confident of inflation coming back to their mandated targets,” Gaurav Doshi, Senior EVP - Customized Portfolios at 360 ONE Plus, says in an interview to Moneycontrol.

He further says RBI is unlikely to deviate from its global counterparts - even if inflation behaves more favourably in India - as softening its stance domestically could potentially have an impact on the INR movement.

With more than 20 years of experience in portfolio management and fund management, Gaurav believes large and larger mid-caps IT companies are better positioned at current levels and any further volatility in this segment could warrant increasing allocation as the risk to reward could turn attractive.

Have you seen any surprising factor in the quarterly earnings season that ended last week?